PM Visits Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church Under Construction in Abu Dhabi

Addis Ababa January 17/2023/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited today the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church under construction in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

The Government of the United Arab Emirates had given 17,682 square meters of land for the construction of the church.

Prime Minister Abiy wrote on his Facebook that he visited the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church under construction in Abu Dhabi.

”For this, I thank them (the government) on behalf of the Ethiopian people and government. The temporary site of the Church is almost at completion. We have been promised by the relevant officials that everything possible will be done to enable the celebration of the upcoming Ethiopian Epiphany at this site.”

And “when friends do this for us, it is a great lesson for us to draw upon that we need to do more for our own people collectively, the premier stressed.

He further noted that places like this are the centers of Ethiopian history and diplomacy.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is in Abu Dhabi, UAE, to attend the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.