Some 90 Health Facilities Functioning in Tigray Region

Addis Ababa (ENA) January 17/2023 About 90 health facilities, including the hospitals in Shiraro, Shire, Axum and Adwa, have started operation, following the peace agreement.

Following the agreement reached between the federal government and TPLF, service providers and other institutions in Tigray region were able to return to work quickly.

The federal government has been fulfilling its promises by restoring basic services, including banks, telecom, health facilities and air transport service.

Following the peace agreement, residents of the city of Shire who spoke to ENA expressed their happiness with the speedy and efficient service of basic services.

Residents of Shire have expressed their appreciation for the commendable act the government has taken in providing efficient and effective services.

Patients at Sehul Hospital in Shire told ENA that they are benefiting from peace more than anyone else.

They stated that children to adults are getting treatment at the hospital due to the availability of better medical services and medicines in hospitals and health institutions.

They recalled that inhabitants, especially children, women and elders, were the most affected during the conflict. “We are happy to have peace now.”

They further stressed that the peace agreement has given great relief to the people of Tigray who were facing many problems.

Sehul Hospital Manager, Dr. Gebrehiwot Legesse said the hospital has given great relief to the more than one million people living in the area.

Even if there are many people seeking treatment, the hospital is doing its best to serve all by working with the limited workforce it has got, he added.

Dr. Gebrehiwot pointed out that the current problem will be eased when other health facilities in the area become fully functional.

Shiraro, Shire, Axum and Adwa Area Health Sector Coordinator under Ministry of Health, Samuel Dinkineh said a total of 88 health facilities have been put into operation since November 1, 2022.

The coordinator added that the communities are getting efficient medical services as supply of medicine is being made accessible and health professionals returning to work.

According to him, activities have been intensified to provide full service at health centers and hospitals in every district.

Following the Pretoria Peace Agreement, the government has not only made humanitarian supplies widely available in Tigray region, but also actively working to reconstruct and restore basic services.