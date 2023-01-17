Newly Appointed Ethiopian Ambassadors Take Oath before President

Addis Ababa (ENA) January 17/2023 The ambassadors appointed recently took an oath before President Sahle-Work Zewde today pledging to safeguard their country’s interests and carry out their duties at the utmost of their abilities.

Delivering remarks at the ceremony, President Sahle-Work congratulated the ambassadors for getting the honor of representing their country further stressing her hope that they would fulfill their duties diligently.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen, for his part expressed confidence that the ambassadors will advance Ethiopia’s interests in bilateral and multilateral fora.

He said the ambassadors are expected to expand Ethiopia’s relations with other countries in trade, investment, tourism and diaspora engagement building upon encouraging opportunities at home.





President of the Federal Supreme Court, Meaza Ashenafi and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs attended the swearing-in ceremony, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.