Gorgora Project Nearing Completion: Project Manager

Addis Ababa January 16/2023/ENA/ The glorious Gorgora project is nearing completion as the final phase of the construction is well underway, according to the manager of the project.

Gorgora along with Wenchi and Koysha projects is part of the national projects initiated by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in 2020 to preserve natural resources and unleash tourism potentials in the country.

As part of “Dine for Nation” initiative, Gorgora project aimed to have an immense contribution to boost and expand the tourism site of northern Ethiopia.

High-level officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ambassadors representing Ethiopia in various countries, among others have visited the progress of the Gorgora project.

Praising the progress of the project with quality and speed, they said the project is a heritage that can drive Ethiopia’s tourism growth forward.

Manager of Gorgora project, Fiseha Assefa said the construction of the project is well underway with maintaining quality and speed.

According to the manager, the construction of amphitheater that has been built on Lake Tana as well as the port and other service provider facilities have been completed.

Noting the completion of road construction, which is part of the project; he said other construction activities also reached to the final stage.

According to the manager, activities are well underway to complete the final phase of the construction within three months with full dedication.

Once the construction of the project gets completed, Gorgora will be one of the glorious sites of Ethiopia with its gorgeous scenery, he affirmed.