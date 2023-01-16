PM Abiy Reaffirms Ethiopia’s Multifaceted Cooperation With UAE To Be Strengthened in Many Sectors

Addis Ababa January 16/2023/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that Ethiopia’s multifaceted cooperation with the United Arab Emirates continues to be strengthened in many sectors.

The Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his delegation are in Abu Dhabi, UAE to participate in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit.

In his speech at the opening of the summit, Abiy said the Governments of Ethiopia and UAE have a strategic partnership that aims to bolster trade and investment between the two countries.

“As Ethiopia looks to unlock its vast resources and assets through investment, we are inspired by UAE’s success in building institutions that bring the best of global good practices for rigor and accountability,” he elaborated

The premier sated as such, the strategic investment arm of the Government of Ethiopia, the Ethiopian Investment Holdings, is working closely with multiple institutional investors of the UAE to explore opportunities in Ethiopia across renewable energy, real estate and agriculture to name a few.

This bilateral engagement has the potential to serve as a model for catalytic partnerships between developing and developed countries for mutual betterment.

“Our partnership rooted in trust, respect and a mutual growth aspiration, is bearing many fruits. I have no doubt that it will continue and expand,” he underlined.