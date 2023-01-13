France, Germany To Support Africa’s Demand for Permanent Seat at UN Security Council

Addis Ababa (ENA) January 13/2023 France and Germany will support the demand by the African continent to secure its permanent seats at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Foreign Ministers of the two countries announced.

Foreign Minister of France, Catherine Colonna and the Foreign Minister of Germany, Annalena Baerbock are in Addis Ababa for an official working visit.

The two Foreign Ministers have today conferred with the Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat.

In a joint statement issued after discussion, the ministers said that a strategic discussion was held with a view to strengthening the relations between Europe and Africa.

The two sides have also reached common understanding to work in partnership in the areas of peace, security, human rights protection, and other development endeavors which benefit the people of Africa, Foreign Minister of Germany, Annalena Baerbock stated.

The Foreign Ministers have expressed readiness to support the successful implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA) as it will create opportunity to establish strong trade relations with the European countries beyond the African continent.

During the discussion with the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, the foreign ministers of France and Germany have also affirmed the commitment of the two countries to continue supporting the African continent in its bid to secure permanent seats at the UN Security Council.

Foreign Minister of France, Catherine Colonna for her part said they will work in partnership with Africans on international system too.

FM Colonna has also pledged to support the effective realization Africa’s position of – ‘African Solutions to African Problems.’

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat for his part stated that issue of securing permanent seat by Africa at the UN Security Council is not only timely but also crucial.

Particularly, given 70 percent of the entire issues being deliberated at the UNSC are linked with Africans, the Chairperson said denying Africa permanent seat at the council is unacceptable.

The chairperson of the AU stressed that allowing Africa to have its permanent seat at UNSC will also ensure justice and equality in the international system.