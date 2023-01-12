French, German FMs Express Commitment to Continue Support for Ethiopia’s Peace Efforts

Addis Ababa January 12/2023 (ENA) Foreign Minister of France, Catherine Colonna and the Foreign Minister of Germany, Annalena Baerbock expressed commitment to support Ethiopia’s effort for peace in the country.

The foreign Ministers of the two countries are in Addis Ababa for an official visit to Ethiopia. The objective of the visit is to support the peace agreement signed between the federal government and TPLF in Pretoria, South Africa.

The Ministers have conferred with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Sahle-Work Zewde on various issues of mutual concern today.And this Afternoon they visited the humanitarian aid warehouses of the World Food Program located in Adama town of Oromia Region.

After their visit they told journalists that the implementation of the peace agreement is encouraging. France and Germany will continue their support to Ethiopia in various forms including to realizing a sustainable climate resilient agriculture.

It was indicated during the occasion that there will be two grant agreements to be signed with Ethiopia tomorrow.“I think we must be united and show our solidarity for the Ethiopians.

The first objective of the visit to Ethiopia is to accompany and support the peace process which has also allowed humanitarian aid to reach people affected by the war,” Foreign Minister of France, Catherine Colonna said.

She also mentioned that the two countries will finance the rehabilitation of the electricity network in Amhara and Tigray.“We came here supporting the peace agreement signed in Pretoria.

There is a good start as the hostilities have ceased, the public services have started, the handing over of heavy weapons has also commenced.”Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has made the first assessment which is positive and we encourage him to continue.

We encourage everyone in good faith to seek lasting solutions for the country to regain peace and security and the paths of development.