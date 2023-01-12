Relations Between Ethiopia, Sudan Reinforcing : Ambassador Yibeltal

Addis Ababa January 12/2023/ ENA/ The long-standing relationship and universal cooperation between Ethiopia and Sudan have continued growing in a reinforced manner, Ethiopian Ambassador to Sudan Yibeltal Aemero said.

Ethiopia and Sudan are friendly countries in the Horn of Africa with long-standing economic, political, social and cultural relations, on top of the existing people-to-people ties.

The two countries also have strong ties in the field of trade, investment and among other spheres.

Ethiopian Ambassador to Sudan Yibeltal Aemero told ENA that the existing long-standing relations between the two countries have continued in a strengthened manner.

He stated that the relationship between the two countries is based on mutual benefit and interest.

The ambassador also said that activities are being carried out to foster the trade and development ties and solidarity between the peoples.

Recall after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan met and held discussions on bilateral issues, the relationship between the two countries is getting stronger, the ambassador added.

Therefore, he elaborated that the economic, social and diplomatic relations between two countries are reinforced.

Efforts are also being carried out to consolidate the comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, the ambassador added.

He further noted that Sudan supports the peace agreement signed in Pretoria, South Africa, recognizing that the peace agreement is also vital to the peace of the entire region.