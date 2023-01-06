Ethiopian Railway Corporation, Ethio-Djibouti Standard Gauge Railway S.C Sign MoU

Addis Ababa (ENA) January 6/2023 Ethiopian Railways Corporation (ERC) and Ethio-Dijbouti Standard Gauge Railways S.C (EDR) have signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the areas of railway sector development, railway resource management and commercial collaboration.

Signing the agreement, CEO of Ethio-Dijbouti Standard Gauge Railways S.C Abdi Zenebe said the agreement targeted at resolving challenges in railway sector, developing and managing the sector as well.

The CEO further stressed that the agreement will play significant role in mobilizing the railway sector and resolving the challenges being facing the sector.

The agreement between the two sides also aimed at amplifying the overall contribution of the railway sector, it was indicated.

Ethiopian Railways Corporation (ERC) deputy CEO Getu Gizaw said for his part that implementing this agreement is crucial to provide significant achievement in the sector.

Stating that the expected experience from the implementation of the MoU will be pivotal to apply it on other projects, he noted the collaboration between Ethiopian Railways Corporation and Ethio-Dijbouti Standard Gauge Railways S.C will be further strengthened.