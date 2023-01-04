President of Somalia Says Somalia’s Bilateral, Multilateral Cooperation with Ethiopia will be strengthened

Addis Ababa ,January 4/2023/ENA/ Somalia’s bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Ethiopia will continue to be strengthened, President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud affirmed.

President Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud bid farewell to outgoing Ethiopian ambassador to Somalia, Abdulfatah Abdullahi Hassan.

During their discussion, the President stated that Ethiopia is a strong strategic partner of Somalia further affirming that Somalia’s bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Ethiopia will continue to be strengthened.

The President of Somalia, who thanked Ethiopia for its support in the anti-terrorist campaign, also mentioned that Ethiopia is playing an important role in the peace and stability of the region.

Ambassador Abdulfatah Abdullahi Hassan, for his part, thanked the president for the support given to him during his stay in Somalia, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.