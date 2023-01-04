Attracting Investment Remains One of Primary Goals of Ethiopian Missions: Foreign Affairs State Minister

Addis Ababa (ENA) January 4/2023 Attracting investment should remain one of the primary goals of Ethiopian missions, State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Birtukan Ayano said.



Senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and affiliated institutions to the Ministry, as well as mission leaders, paid a visit to textile and malt factories in Bole-Lemi Industrial Parks.

The Ethiopian Investment Commission presented a briefing on the country’s investment potential and the legal reforms being implemented in the sector.

The visit included discussions to address investment challenges and attract foreign investors to Ethiopia.

Ambassador Birtukan Ayano, State Minister of Foreign Affairs, who was present during the visit, stated that attracting investment should remain one of the primary goals of Ethiopian missions, especially given the country’s current situation.

It is to be recalled that the annual meeting of Ethiopian ambassadors, heads of mission and officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is being underway in the African Leadership Excellence Academy in Sululta.

Visiting of various investment projects being underway in the country is part of the annual event organized by the ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ethiopian Investment Commission jointly with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ethiopian Industrial Parks Development Corporation (IPDC) also organized an investment updating session to the Ethiopian Diplomats on Monday.

The event aims at the establishment of a workable communication platform and strategies to promote the country’s investment potential and attract an increased Foreign Direct Investment inflow to Ethiopia.