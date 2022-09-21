The World Must Tackle Inequalities Against Dignity, Opportunity for All: UN Official in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa September 21/2022 /ENA/ UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia Catherine Sozi stressed the need to tackle the deep-rooted inequalities that work against dignity and opportunity for all.

International Day of Peace was commemorated today at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA).

In her opening remark, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia, Catherine Sozi said the pursuit of peace is a continuous process based on choices and decisions we make every day while creating a culture of peace is a way of life, for individuals, communities and countries.

“We have solid evidence that human rights, respect for the rule of law, access to justice and opportunities for all are the building blocks for peaceful communities and societies. This is why the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is above all an agenda for peace because there is no development without peace but there is also no peace without development,” Sozi elaborated.

Stressing the need for a new generation of social protection, including for the most vulnerable, in line with the central objective of the eradication of poverty, she underscored “we need to invest in social cohesion, recognizing that diversity is richness, not a threat.”

Mentioning the need for all to contribute and ensure that everyone’s endeavors promote sustainable peace, the Humanitarian Coordinator noted “we promote a culture of peace by generating understanding of different cultures and protecting our precious heritage. Art and culture enable us to express and share fundamental truths about our common humanity.”

She affirmed UN’s unwavering commitment to continue supporting the aspirations of the people of Ethiopia to achieve durable peace and sustainable development.