Ethiopian Airlines Opens Five-Star In-Terminal Hotel Inside Bole International Airport

Addis Ababa September 14/2022 (ENA) Ethiopian Airlines Group announced that it has completed the first phase of its In-Terminal Hotel built inside the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

In a continuous effort to ensure the convenience and comfort of passengers, crews and airlines using Addis Ababa as a hub, the In-Terminal Hotel construction began in December 2020.

The Hotel is physically connected to Addis Ababa Bole International Departure Terminal 02 with a short walking distance from departure gate and will be managed by Ethiopian Skylight Hotel as Ethiopian Skylight In-Terminal Hotel.

The two-phased project reached the completion of the first phase, availing 41 rooms for guests.

The lavish Ethiopian Skylight In-Terminal Hotel accommodates 97 modern, spacious, and luxurious rooms, including a restaurant and other facilities.

It incorporates various categories such as an executive suite, a premium room for the differently abled, 12 interconnected rooms, 30 twin rooms, and 53 double rooms.

The new Ethiopian Skylight In-Terminal Hotel will cater to passengers and crews who do not wish to leave the airport for any reason, enabling the airport to provide the most convenient travel experience possible and making it preferable for seamless connections.

Following the completion of the first phase, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew said, “The extensive Ethiopian network brings millions of passengers through Addis Ababa each year. As a customer-focused airline, we want our passengers to enjoy every minute they spend with us, even their transit hours at the airport.”

The construction of an In-Terminal Hotel takes transit at Addis Ababa to the next level, the CEO said adding “It addresses the industry’s demand and leads us to plan and create efficient and seamless connectivity to enhance the comfort of passengers. We want passengers to depart from their origin city without a single worry about their transit time at Addis Ababa Airport should they choose to stay there as we are waiting for them with a comfortable space where they can freshen up before boarding their next flight.”

Starting from now, customers can book the hotel for stays by sending an email to reservations@ethiopianskylighthotel.com, via online platforms such as Expedia, Booking.com, and Trip.com or at Ethiopian Airlines local offices and at Addis Ababa Interline Desk.

The second phase of the construction, which will avail the remaining 56 rooms, the restaurant and other facilities, will be completed in October of this year.

Owned by Ethiopian Airlines Group, Ethiopian Skylight Hotel is one of the most luxurious and largest hotels in Ethiopia.