Ambassador Expresses China’s Keenness to Work with Sidama, SNNP Regional States of Ethiopia

Addis Ababa April 3/2022/ENA/ Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia, Zhao Zhiyuan visited Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples’ Region (SNNPR) and Sidama Regional states of Ethiopia.



During his visit, Zhao met with government officials of the regions and conducted a field trip to Hawassa industrial park.

The ambassador expressed China’s willingness to work with the two Regions in strengthening cooperation in the field of industrialization.

He also pledged to encourage Chinese companies to increase investment, fulfill corporate social responsibility, create more jobs and bring more benefits to local people in the regions.

Officials of the two regions highly praised contributions made by China to local economic development.