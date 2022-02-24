Ambassador Advises Ethiopia, Downstream Countries to Work Together & Benefit from GERD

Addis Ababa, February 24/2022 /ENA/ Iran advises Ethiopia’s neighboring countries, especially downstream countries Egypt and Sudan, to work together in a peaceful manner to make the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) be useful not only for Ethiopia but also for the region, Ambassador Samad Ali Lakizadeh told ENA.



Iran’s Ambassador in Ethiopia, Samad Ali Lakizadeh said that his country supports Ethiopia’s development of projects such as the GERD mega project that are beneficial for the nation and countries in the region.

“We advise all neighbouring countries, especially downstream countries, to work together through dialogue in a peaceful manner and make this mega project useful for the region, not only for Ethiopia.”

The ambassador believes that Ethiopia has the right to build GERD and develop other mega projects, especially to produce and generate electricity useful for sustainable development.

“We do support the right of Ethiopians to use their own resources for the benefit of their own people. (And) this dam is one of those useful mega projects not only for Ethiopians and this country but also for the neighboring countries,” Ambassador Lakizadehhe stated.

Ethiopia faces frequent power outages even in the capital Addis Ababa, he noted, adding that the generation of electric power from GERD is for sure important for the wellbeing of the people in Ethiopia and beyond.

As a foreign diplomat in Addis Ababa, the ambassador said that he noticed shortage of electricity many times, to which he congratulated the people and government of Ethiopia for starting generating electricity from the GERD.

According to him, Ethiopia’s use of the transboundary river should consider some rights of the downstream countries, and the lower riparian countries ought to be cooperative for fair use of the water resource.

“In fact, you should also take into account the remarks and observation of the neighboring countries, especially the downstream countries. They also have some right to use this God given river.”

GERD has benefits for the neighbouring and lower riparian countries with electric power supply, prevention of flooding, and regulated flow of the water, Ambassador Lakizadehhe explained.

He further recommended working together in a peaceful manner to make GERD useful for all the countries.

“Of course I heard several times that there was some flood in Sudan or in Egypt, then making this GERD maybe will help them also not only in line with the electricity generation but also to protect and prevent them from the flood, for example, and other negative aspects of the river after rain.”

At present, the construction of GERD has jumped over 84 percent and the dam will generate over 5000 MW upon completion.

It is also noted that GERD has recently started generating 375 MW of power with one turbine.

The hydroelectric dam is expected to be fully completed and go operational by 2024.