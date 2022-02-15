State of Emergency Lifted

Addis Ababa February 15/2022 /ENA/ The House of People’s Representatives has approved lifting of the state of Emergency with majority vote while 63 members voted against and 21 abstained today. It is to be recalled that the Council of Ministers had declared nationwide state of emergency effective, November 2, 2021, as the TPLF and its allies posed a serious threat to the very existence and sovereignty of the country.
The threat has reached a stage where law enforcement could be implemented by regular operation, it was indicated.