Commercial Bank of Ethiopia to Inaugurate over 209 Meters Tall Headquarters

Addis Ababa February 8/2022/ENA/ The new headquarters of Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) built at a cost of 303.5 million USD will be inaugurated this coming Sunday.



The CBE headquarters, which is the tallest skyscraper in East Africa and the third tallest in Africa, has taken 5 years and 11 months to complete, CBE President Abie Sano said.

Briefing the media today, he said the building is over 209 meters tall and has 53 floors.

The headquarters area for public access included exhibition area, cafeteria, sighting area, meeting halls, shopping mall, cinema, gymnasium, spa, children entertainment, restaurant and game areas, among others, it was learned.

The Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, which was established in 1942, with only two branches has 1,795 branches.

The CEO stated that the bank has been diligently fulfilling its corporate social responsibility by supporting various projects and charities.