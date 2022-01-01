African Self Reliance the Only Solution to Prevent Foreign Intervention, says Geopolitical Analyst

January 1/2022 ( ENA) African countries need to be self-reliant politically and economically to prevent foreign intervention, Pakistani Geopolitical Analyst Sajid Nadeem said.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, the geopolitical analyst said Africa needs to be self aligned, more democratic to resolve its problems by its own.

The analyst stressed that Africa should not give any opportunity to others to intervene.

If Africans have their own effective and democratic bodies/ organizations/ and ensure that all African countries have participation, then things will be automatically improved across the continent, he added.

‘’If you people keep on fighting, if Africans keep on fighting, no moment can stop the west and US from interventions because they have this opportunity space available to intervene,’’ he added.

”If you people keep on fighting, if Africans keep on fighting, no moment can stop the west and US from interventions because they have this opportunity space available.’’

According to Nadeem, ‘’Outsiders come to intervene if countries cannot resolve their problems by themselves because it gives them a sort of space for intervention as all countries have their own interest. We cannot single out the west or the US from imposing their interest on Ethiopia or on other African countries either in economic or diplomatic dimension.’’

He also said African countries rely on foreign aid. So, the foreign powers intervene sometimes in the form of aid agencies, which most of the time have dual roles.

”Secondly when you cannot resolve your problems through dialogue, and then automatically there is a space available for these countries to intervene. They try to build infants in these countries. It is happening in all conflicts, but it is not the first time that we’re seeing the other conflicts,’’ he underscored.

‘’They intervene because they get opportunity to intervene. Aid agencies have dual roles most of the time and secondly when you cannot resolve your problems through dialogue, and then automatically there is space available for these countries to intervene. They try to build infants in these countries. It is happening in all conflicts, but not the first time that we’re seeing the other conflicts too.’’

‘’Despite Africa’s rich natural resources, it is not utilizing well rather these natural resources, such as metals and gold are exploited by westerners, and Africa almost gets nothing. Unless Africa is self aligned economically, interventions will keep on happening, the ‘no more’ movements will be lost,’’ Nadeem explained.

‘’The no more movement’’ is gradually turning into a pan-African moment, but the movements alone cannot stop western and US intervention in Africa permanently unless Africans learn how to resolve their problems by themselves,” Nadeem added.

As multi billion dollar industries and NGOs are operating in Africa, it’s difficult to block them from entering Africa. “So, the only thing that Africa should do is to stand self reliant, economic independence, he said, adding the interventions in Africa will be blocked if the ‘No more moment” is accompanied by a movement of self reliance.“

The analyst also recommended that Africa use trained and well educated people towards freeing Africa from the influence of the western nations and US influence.

If the western countries have policies which are not in support of Africa, then Africans have their own regional bodies /organizations like the African Union, and IGAD that should be alternatives to address African issues, he suggested.

He further said if people start mistrusting the UN, EU or US as they have some interest in Africa, then African bodies should be strengthened including the African Union (AU), IGAD, other bodies to deliver more, for these bodies have not delivered in terms of conflict resolution, economic revival of Africa as they were supposed to do.

Mentioning Libyan and Syrian cases due the interventions of foreign powers, a lot of mess ensued. So, if the conflict is prolonged, this mess increases because other players are involved, he pointed out.

Therefore, conflict should be dissolved otherwise players will keep on increasing on the ground, he underlined.