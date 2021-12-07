GERD Good Indicator that Countries Can Develop through Own Resources: Dam Head

Addis Ababa December 7/2021 /ENA/The synergy of Ethiopians to complete the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) with their own resources is exemplary to other African countries that they can also develop their own resources despite challenges, GERD Director-General Aregawi Berhe said.



The director-general told ENA that the dam is a manifestation of growth with own finance and knowledge.

“GERD is one big manifestation for developing countries in Africa and the world that we can develop and grow with our own resources. This dam is being constructed by the Ethiopian people to boost the economy and lift the country out of poverty,” Aregawi added.

The country is, however, faced with domestic challenges, particularly from the traitor group TPLF, and external pressures related to the construction of GERD.

But, he noted that “there will not be termination of any development project due to the crisis generated by the terrorist TPLF…We are overcoming this.” Yet, there are pressures from other quarters in relation to the dam.

According to the director-general, countries can develop mega projects like the GERD without loans and donations by mobilizing their own resources.

“Our people are well aware of the situation and we were able to raise over 140 million Birr last month alone,” Aregawi revealed.

He stated that the construction of GERD has jumped over 80 percent and the remaining work will be completed with the continuing support of the Ethiopian people inside the country and abroad.

The director general further stressed that the country will continue constructing of the dam by overcoming terrorist groups and external pressure to ensure access to electric power that boosts the country’s economy and export.

More than 65 percent of the Ethiopian population is facing electricity shortage.

The hydro dam is expected to partly generate electric power soon, and neighboring countries are looking for electric power supply.