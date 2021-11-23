South West Ethiopia Peoples Region Officially Established

Addis Ababa November 23/2021 (ENA) South West Ethiopia Peoples Regional State officially formed today in the presence of higher federal and regional government officials.

The official inauguration ceremony of Regional State formation is being held in Bonga town.

During the occasion, the regional council unanimously approved draft constitution of the region.

The council elected Negash Wagesho as chief administrator for the newly established region.

Speaking at the occasion, Negash said the regime of TPLF group had been engaged in abusing the human and democratic right of people in the region for several years.

Constitutional right that has been witnessed today by exercising the right to self-administration is the result of reforms undertaken in the country that is has begun to bring about fruits to ensuring development and prosperity of the country, he said.

He noted that the new region will exert its efforts in collaboration with all Ethiopians to avert the attack of TPLF terrorist group and ensure sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

The chief administrator said his government will work hard to improve the livelihood of the people in the region, and exploit potential of resources in the region.

The council also elected Wondimu Korta as speaker and Genet Mengesh deputy speaker of the regional state respectively.

It was indicated that Amharic language will be served as working language in the region.

The formation of the new region came after the result of referendum held on September 30, 2021 which was in favor of creating autonomous region.

The new region will be 11th regional state to join Ethiopia’s Federation.