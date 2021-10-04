Uhuru Kenyatta Arrives in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa October 4/2021 (ENA) The President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived in Addis Ababa to attend the inaugural ceremony of new government formation in Ethiopia.



The President was received at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport by Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide and other high level government officials of Ethiopia.

Head of states and governments as well as high level delegations of African countries have continued to arrive in Ethiopia to partake at the inaugural ceremony of new government formation to be held this afternoon.

Ethiopia today has officially formed new government based on the June 21 general election.

Accordingly, Abiy Ahmed has been elected as the Prime Minister of Ethiopia to serve the nation for the coming five years.