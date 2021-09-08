Ethiopia, Ghana Agree to Work Closely on Bilateral, Regional Issues

September 8/2021(ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the president of Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo held discussion on bilateral and regional issues of common interest.

Prime Minister Abiy and his delegation have conducted a one day visit in Ghana.

During the visit the premier discussed with President President Nana Akufo-Addo on various bilateral and regional issues.

Ethiopia and Ghana will work closely on bilateral and African issues of common interest, the Prime Minister said.

The PM has also appreciated the president for the warm welcome.

“My appreciation to President Nakufo Addo for receiving my delegation and I at the Presidential Palace in Accra for a discussion on a wide range of issues,” Abiy twitted.

It is to be recalled that the Premier and his delegation had conducted a one day similar visit to Senegal on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister held extensive talks on bilateral and African issues which included common understanding on strengthening partnerships for continental growth and integration.

Prime Minister Abiy noted the visible changes that Senegal has undertaken under the Presidency of Macky Sall.

He shared the need to work together in strengthening continental integration, capitalizing on shared resources and tapping into a young human capital for continental economic prosperity.

“Thank you to President Macky Sall for the warm reception in Dakar. The relation between our countries is founded on the spirit of pan-Africanism enabling the establishment of the OAU/AU. We have agreed to further build on this foundation and work together on African issues,” PM Abiy twitted.

President Macky Sall on his part congratulated Ethiopia for a successful conclusion to the elections and reiterated the commitment to work in close cooperation on a shared vision.