Residents of Gamo, Jinka Hold Rallies to Condemn the Terrorist Groups TPLF, Shene

August 27/2021(ENA)Residents of Gamo Zone and Jinka town of Southern Nations Nationalities Region have held rallies to condemn the terrorist groups TPLF and Shene.



The demonstrators have also expressed readiness to support the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF).

Youths, women, former members of the Defense Forces and other segments of the general public drawn from 14 woredas and 6 city administrations of Gamo Zone have participated in the demonstration held on Friday at Arbamich Stadium.

During the rallies, the demonstrators vowed commitment to defend the evil acts of the terrorist groups and protect the dignity of the nation.

The participants of the rallies expressed readiness to do whatever is needed to ensure the unity and solidarity of Ethiopians.

Demonstrators also affirmed to continue their financial and material support to the national defense force of Ethiopia.

Similarly, residents of Jinka town and surrounding woredas of South Omo Zone have condemned the terrorist TPLF and Shane in a demonstration held today.