OLF Expresses Readiness to Stand with People, Government of Ethiopia

Addis Ababa,August 20/2021(ENA) Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) has expressed its commitment to stand with the people and government of Ethiopia on issues that affect the national interest of the country.

It is to be recalled that TPLF and Shene are designated terrorist organizations by the House of Peoples’ Representatives of Ethiopia.

It is also to be remembered that these terrorist groups have recently declared alliance.

However, the Ethiopian government stated that the alliance of the terrorist groups is not new as they have been working in collaboration to dismantle the country.

Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) Deputy Chairman, Kejela Merdasa said the announcement made by these terrorist groups has nothing to do with OLF, however, he added that the alliance has an objective to dismantle Ethiopia which is not accepted by Oromo people.

According to him, the alliance is a move that has betrayed the freedom struggle carried out by the Oromo people over the past years.

Noting that the alliance is not new, Kejele said that the terrorist groups TPLF and Shene have long been working together to dismantle Ethiopia.

According to the Deputy Chair, the terrorist TPLF is a group that has been working for its own interest and overthrown by popular protest for that.

“ if we Realize the real nature of terrorist TPLF, it would be possible to believe that the terrorist TPLF has made the alliance just to attain its interest by using Shene as an instrument.”

Kejela further underlined that OLF is committed to stand with the people and government of Ethiopia on issues that affect the national interest of the country.

“We are opponent political party. When the country encounters challenges that affects its national interests, we have to stand together to curb the challenges.”

The residents of Oromia Regional state have been conducting demonstrations in protest of the heinous acts of the terrorist TPLF.