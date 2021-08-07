Gov`t Will Take Necessary Measures on Terrorist TPLF to Protect Sacred Places, Institutions: MoFA

August 7/2021 (ENA) The government will take all the necessary measures on the terrorist TPLF to ensure that sacred places and other institutions are well protected, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).



Due to the recent attacks by the force in some areas in the Amhara Region, the people are concerned about the possible destruction of religious and other institutions by the TPLF which signify the centuries-old identity, religion, and culture of Ethiopian people, it added.

This concern stems from the fact that the TPLF has done a lot of pillaging, looting, and destruction over the past eight months the Ministry stated.

The Government will take all the necessary measures to ensure that these sacred places and other institutions are well protected, it underlined.

The terrorist TPLF has also continued to impede humanitarian assistance, thereby putting the lives of many millions at risk, it was indicated.

Despite the unilateral ceasefire declared by the Government, the terrorist TPLF have turned a deaf ear to the call by the international community to cease all sorts of hostility and allow the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people in need and for farmers in the Region to make use of the rainy season, the statement pointed out.

The statement has also called on the international community to condemn this heinous act of the terrorist TPLF.