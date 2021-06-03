Sign in
Friday, June 4, 2021
Ethiopian News Agency
Home
Economy
Some 25,000 Houses in Mekele to Be Electrified with Cost of…
PM Abiy Meets with African Dev’t Bank President Adesina
Interim Administration, Finance Ministry Launch Tigray Emergency Recovery Plan
GERD Strength Not Only to Ethiopia but Also to Africa: Professor…
Finland Continues Dev’t Cooperation with Ethiopia: Finnish Amb.
Politics
Gov’t Reaffirms Commitment to Working on Humanitarian Assistance, Rehabilitation of Tigray
Global Community Failed to Realize Glaringly Facts on Tigray: Press Secretary…
Ethiopia, US Review Partnership in Higher Education
Ethiopian Ambassador Confers with Danish Officials
Egyptian Media Engage in Disinformation by Reporting Fake Audio about PM…
Technology
Ethiopia Striving to Encourage Digital Economy: Innovation, Technology Ministry
Awarding of Telecom License Milestone to Realizing Digitalization, Dev’t: Senior Advisor
Ethio-telecom Inaugurates Advanced Modular Data Center
Ethiopia, Cuba Keen to Cooperate in Science, Technology Sectors
UN Chief Calls for Action to Conquer COVID-19, Digital Divide
Social
Immigration, Nationality and Vital Events Agency Inaugurates Document Forensic Laboratory
ILO,Ethiopia Launch Five Year Decent Work Country Program
Over 400 Ethiopians Repatriated from Saudi Arabia
Nation Marks World No-Tobacco Day
State Minister Tsion Hold Talks with IOM Regional Director
Environment
Finland, Ethiopia Allot 41 Million Euros for Fourth Phase COWASH Project
IFAD,EU Provide 26.5 Mil Euros to Protect Jobs, Safeguard Livelihoods in…
PM Abiy Appreciates ESA’s Vertical Farming Sample Undertaking in Its Premises
Diplomats Urge Int’l Community to Support Ethiopia’s Green Development
World Meets Target for Protected Area Coverage on Land: Report
Sport
Address
How Is PM Abiy’s Audio File Doctored?
How Is PM Abiy’s Audio File Doctored?
44
Weekly Media Briefing of the Spokesperson Foreign Affairs, Dina Mufti
The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: the Quest for Survival
Media Briefing on Current Situation in Tigray
Gov’t Reaffirms Commitment to Working on Humanitarian Assistance, Rehabilitation of Tigray
Some 25,000 Houses in Mekele to Be Electrified with Cost of...
PM Abiy Meets with African Dev’t Bank President Adesina
Promoting diplomatic tie
Ethiopia to Fully Implement Algiers Agreement: EPRDF Executive Committee
Ethiopia to host 70th FIFA Congress in 2020
Gov’t Reaffirms Commitment to Working on Humanitarian Assistance, Rehabilitation of Tigray
