Nation Reiterates Commitment for Freedom of Expression, Press Freedom: EMA

May 24/ 2021 (ENA) Ethiopia reiterated its commitment to freedom of expression and press freedom as they are sacred values that enshrined in the constitution of the country, Ethiopian Media Authority (EMA) said.

The commitment of the government is proven by its actions, including freeing of journalists and political prisoners from jail, the authority stated.

EMA further noted that a series of reforms have been implemented over the last three years to expand the space for the free exchange of ideas in the country.

Moreover, a lot of restrictions and obstacles that were in place for years have been completely removed or reformed to give better access to information for both national and foreign journalists.

It also revealed the presence of 35 foreign news organizations represented by 129 permanent resident correspondents licensed to work in the country.

Even in the midst of the law enforcement operation in the Tigray Region, more than 82 foreign journalists from various countries have been given access to the area with temporary permit, EMA added.

However, it should also be noted that such respect to universal values need to be reciprocated as the authority expects professional reporting that lives up to the standards of journalistic ethics.

“We expect international norms of conflict sensitive reporting to be observed by journalists and foreign correspondents to observe the terms and conditions of their permits and above all abide by the law of the land,” the authority underlined.

Indicating that access in areas where there is an ongoing military operation is necessarily and obviously limited as would be the case anywhere in the world, it said.

Accordingly, EMA expects foreign correspondents to observe the terms and conditions of their permits and above all to abide by the laws of the land.

It stressed that within these parameters that follow international practice, the authority will continue to cooperate and give as much access as practically possible, and the country and the offices will remain open to all journalists that want to report in good faith.