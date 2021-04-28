Deputy PM & FM Demeke Confers with UN Human Rights Representative

April 28/2021(ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen held discussions with Regional Representatives of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) for East Africa, Marcel Akpovo.



On the occasion, Demeke appreciated Marcel for the readiness of his office to support Ethiopia’s efforts in strengthening the promotion and protection of human rights in the country.

He also commended the recent joint agreement of the UN and EHRC to conduct joint investigations into alleged human rights abuses allegedly committed in the Tigray region.

In this regard, Demeke said the Ethiopian government is committed to bringing perpetrators to justice based on the findings of the joint investigation.

Successful collaboration on the joint investigation between the two institutions would clarify the reality on the ground and stem the unwarranted criticism on the institutional independence of the EHRC, he noted.

Demeke finally expressed his hope that the EHRC and OHCHR would start their joint investigation soon and that this will contribute to enhancing the capacity of the EHRC.

The discussion between the two sides also covered the Ethiopia-Sudan border dispute and the negotiations over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Regional Representatives of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) for East Africa, Marcel Akpovo, on his part thanked the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke for extending support and cooperation to the success of his office in the region.

He also expressed satisfaction with the working relations and collaboration with EHRC, in particular with the joint investigation over the Tigray issue.