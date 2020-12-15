Ethiopian Ambassador Holds Talks with EU Special Representative

December 15/2020 (ENA) Ethiopian Ambassador to Belgium, Hirut Zemene held talks with European Union (EU) Special Representative for Human Rights, Eamon Gilmore the over all situation in Ethiopia’s Tigray Region on Monday.

The discussion was regarding the humanitarian and human rights situation, and the efforts being made by the Ethiopian government to restore communications, provide humanitarian assistance, and rebuild infrastructure in the region.

The two sides agreed to further enhance bilateral consultations on the latest developments in Ethiopia on a regular basis, according to Embassy of Ethiopia in Brussels.