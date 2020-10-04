Irreecha Hora Arsedi Colorfully Celebrated in Bishoftu

Addis Abeba October 4/2020 (ENA) Irreecha, which is part of the UNESCO inscribed intangible world heritage of the Gada system, is being celebrated colorfully in the town of Bishoftu.

The celebration started with the blessings of the Aba Gadas to the participants of the festival.

Irreecha Hora Arsedi has been commemorated over on the lakeside of Hora and in public places where many people turned out to partake observe the day in huge congregations.

This year, however, the celebration is unlike the preceding ones as the festival is shadowed by the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the day celebrated with limited attendees on both Irreecha Finfine and Hora Arsedi.

Irreecha, a thanksgiving festival of the Oromo Gada system, is an emblem of peace, unity, and peaceful coexistence among people.

It is to be recalled that the Irreecha Hora Finfine was celebrated colorfully in the capital Addis Ababa on Saturday.