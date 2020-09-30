PM Expresses Condolence over Death of Kuwait’s Emir

Addis Abeba September 30/2020 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has expressed condolences over the death of Kuwait’s Emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah.



Prime Minister Abiy wished comfort to the family and people of Kuwait in his message posted on his face-book page.

“I would like to express my condolences on the passing of His Highness the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Comfort to the family and the People of Kuwait,” the PM said.

Several leaders of the world have been expressing condolences on the Emir’s death.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, “The Emir of Kuwait was an extraordinary symbol of wisdom and generosity, a messenger of peace, a bridge builder.”

The Emir who had ruled Kuwait since 2006 died at the age of 91 on Tuesday.

Sheikh Sabah is widely regarded as the architect of modern Kuwait’s foreign policy and well known for his efforts to mediate regional disputes.

Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed has been named by the cabinet as his successor.