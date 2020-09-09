PM Abiy Appoints Opposition Leader as Policy Research Institute Deputy Director General

Addis Abeba September 8/2020 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today has appointed Professor Beyene Petros, a veteran opposition political party leader in Ethiopia, as Deputy Director General of Policy Research Institute, a government policy research think tank.



A professor of Biology at Addis Ababa University and former member of the Ethiopian House of People’s Representatives, Beyene has been in politics since 1991.

Currently, he is Chairman of an opposition Ethiopian Social Democratic Party.

The Policy Research Institute was established in November 2018 by the Ethiopian government with the mission to conduct research and policy analysis that provide knowledge-based inputs to policy making and policy implementations.

It also aims at disseminating research outputs and findings to the policy and research community, academia, the development community and other stakeholders.