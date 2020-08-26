PM Abiy’s Visit Enhances Partnership with Sudan: FM Gedu

Addis Abeba August 26/2020 (ENA)Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s visit to Sudan heightened and injected a new impetus into Ethio-Sudan longstanding partnership, Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew said.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has returned to Addis Ababa after concluding a day-long visit in Sudan on Tuesday.

During his stay in Khartoum, Abiy has held discussions with Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and Chief of the Transitional Military Council Abdel Fettah Al-Burhan.

Sudanese Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok said Sudan respects Ethiopia’s right to develop using the water resources of Abbay River and any disagreement related to the dam, which is being built on the river, should be resolved through negotiations.

Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew said Abiy’s visit to Sudan is dedicated to further boost relations and upholding cooperation with the neighboring country.

As the two countries are undertaking reforms, their strong ties would enable them to further cement bilateral and regional cooperation, he stated.

In this regards, Prime Minister Abiy and his Sudanese counterpart Abdalla Hamdok agreed on further deepening ties between the countries, he added.

It is to be recalled that Sudan has raised minor complaint towards the first filling and water release of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), however, the leaders of two countries have agreed to resolve disagreement pertaining to the dam through negotiations.

According to Gedu, Prime Minister Abiy has informed Sudanese leaders that the construction of the dam would benefit them beyond fulfilling the development needs in Ethiopia.

Both leaders have highlighted the importance AU-led tripartite negotiation and stressed the need to resolve African problem by Africans, Gedu noted.

They also reached agreement to exert maximum efforts for successful completion of the AU-led negotiation.

Press Secretary, Foreign Language and Digital Media Head at the Office of Prime Minister Billene Siyoum on her part said that the two leaders have discussed on issues of solving any problems through negotiations.

According to her, Prime Minister Hamdok appreciated Ethiopia for the role it has played to solve political transition in Sudan peacefully.

The leaders underscored the success of the two countries would play important role not only in the region but also for Africa and beyond.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok is expected to visit Ethiopia and the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in the near future.