PM Abiy Departs for Sudan Visit

Addis Ababa, August 25/2020(ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed left for Khartoum this morning to make a one-day visit to Sudan.

Abiy is expected to hold meetings with the Sudanese leaderships on the bilateral relations and ways further cementing ties between the two countries.

It is to be recalled that Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, on Monday has received the credentials of newly-appointed Ethiopian Ambassador to Sudan, Yibeltal Aimero, at the presidential palace in Khertoum.

On the occasion, Al-Burhan expressed full support to the ambassador during his tenure in Sudan to toughen the Ethio-Sudanese notable relations.

Prime Minister Abiy’s visit to Khartoum comes when the tripartite negotiation between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt continues to assess points of disagreement on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo will also arrive in Khartoum today, in an official visit to Sudan as part of his six-day tour that includes Israel, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from August 23-28, 2020.

His arrival in Khartoum will coincide with Prime Minister Abiy’s visit to Sudan.

During his stay in Khartoum, Pompeo is expected to hold talks with Sudanese Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdull Fattah Al-Burhan and the Transitional Prime Minister, Abdulla Hamdouk.