Ahmed Shide Awarded African Business Leadership 2020

Addis Ababa, August 17/2020( ENA) African Leadership Magazine has awarded Ethiopian Finance Minister, Ahmed Shide this year’s African Business Leadership Award.

The editorial board of the Magazine has today unveiled the winners in the 17 categories of the African Business Leadership Awards 2020.

Ahmad won the Award in African Finance Minister of the Year Category, according to a statement from the Magazine.

The magazine has also awarded 15 other winners of the year in different categories that include African Inspirational Business Leadership, African Business Leader of the Year, Central Bank Governor of the Year, OVID-19 Response Business Hero, and African Female Business Leader of the Year and Young Business Leader of the Year Categories.

Publisher of the Magazine, Dr Ken Giami, said while unveiling the list of winners, “Our winners and all the nominees truly deserve to be recognized for the outstanding work they have done over the last year, and they continue to do for the development of our continent.”

The African Business Leadership Awards is a prestigious recognition event to reward exceptional corporate practices and outstanding achievers in Africa’s business landscape and its private sector.

The Winners emerged through a 3-step points-based selection process that included a call for nomination; a call for online voting for shortlisted nominees; and the editorial board’s final review of the nominations and voting submissions, the statement indicated.

The winners shall be presented with an award trophy and formally decorated with the instruments of the honour at the 5th US – Africa Investment Forum and Policy Dialogue 2020 (virtual), scheduled to hold (Via Zoom) from September 29th – 30th, 2020.