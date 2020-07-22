Authority Signs Road Contracts Worth about 20 Billion Birr

Addis Ababa, July 22/2020(ENA) Ethiopian Roads Authority (ERA) has signed 19.9 billion Birr road construction agreements with 10 contractors today.

The authority awarded the 825.23 kilometers road contract to six local contractors and four international contractors.

The road projects are expected to be completed within one year to four years, it was learned.

The Ethiopian government will cover the cost of the projects.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, ERA Director-General HabtamuTegegn said some of road projects will have significant role in facilitating Ethiopia’s foreign trade activities and creating link with neighboring countries in the region.

He added that many of the road projects will support the ongoing regional integration efforts of the East Africa region.

The director-general specifically mentioned the projects that will connect Ethiopia with Eritrea, South Sudan, Kenya and Somalia.