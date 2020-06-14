Nation Confirms 179 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths, 50 Recoveries

Addis Ababa June 14/2020 ENA) Ethiopia has reported two more deaths, 50 recoveries and 179 cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally of infections to 3,345.



In its daily update today, Ministry of Health announced that the new confirmed cases are reported out of the 4,845 samples analyzed over the last 24 hours.

Out of the newly confirmed cases, 176 are Ethiopians and 3 foreign nationals. The 116 males and 63 females are between two month and 80 years old.

Some 111 of the infected are from the capital city, 3 from Dire Dawa City Administration, 23 from Amhara, 15 from Oromia, 11 from Afar, 9 from Tigray, 5 from Somali, 2 from SNNPR and one from Harari Regional states.

The ministry also reported two new fatalities from COVID-19, taking the total death toll in the country to 57.

Meanwhile, 50 patients have recovered, raising the overall number of recoveries to 545.

Currently, there are 2,741 patients in the COVID-19 treatment centers with 30 patients in severe conditions.

Ethiopia has conducted a total of 181,349 tests and confirmed 3,345 total cases of COVID-19 as of to date.