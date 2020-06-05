Ethiopia launch 2020 GreenLegacy

Sign in
Join
Home
Economy
Politics
Technology
Social
Environment
Sport
Address
Sign in
Welcome!
Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password?
Sign up
Welcome!
Register for an account
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
Search
18.9
C
አዲስ አበባ
Sunday, June 7, 2020
Sign in / Join
Vacancy Announcement
Address
Amharic
Arabic
Afaan Oromoo
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Create an account
Create an account
Welcome! Register for an account
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Ethiopian News Agency
Home
Economy
Nation Launches COVID-19 Testing Cross Border Truck Terminal at Border
Enterprise Earns over 19 Billion Birr in 9 Months
Severe Locust Infestation Threatens Lives of 5 Million in East Africa
Close to 28 mln People in IGAD Region Faced Acute Food…
Water Ministers Agree to Hold Frequent Meetings that Lead to Trilateral…
Politics
South Sudan Refutes Baseless Social Media Claims
Press Secretary Says Ethiopia, Sudan Do Not Have Significant Conflicting Nat’l…
FM Gedu Confers with Algerian Ambassador to Ethiopia
FM Gedu Confers with his Spanish Counterpart
Ethiopia Calls for Joint Investigation over Border Incident with Sudan
Technology
Nation Launches Mobile Applications to Control COVID-19
Private Sector Led Oil Agro-industrial Cluster Emerging in Gojjam
Gov’t Taking Measures to Curb COVID-19 Impacts on Manufacturers
Institute, University Sign MoU for Joint Research & Infrastructure Dev’t
Ethiopian Introduces Digital Services to Cargo Customers
Social
Ethiopia Sees Highest Daily Rise of COVID-19 Cases
Africa CDC, MasterCard Foundation to Deploy 10,000 health workers to Tackle…
Ethiopia Donates COVID-19 medical supplies to South Sudan
Ethiopia Reports One Death, 150 New COVID-19 Cases
Two New Extinct Primate Species Found in Ethiopia
Environment
PM Abiy Announces the Launch of Annual Green Legacy Tree Planting
Ethiopia Sets to Officially Commence Its Annual Tree Planting Campaign on…
Ethiopia Finalizes Preparation to Plant 5 Billion Trees amid COVID-19…
Deputy PM Calls for Speedy Completion of Works in Basins
Authority to Plant 40 Million Tree Seedlings in Nile Basin
Sport
Address
Home
ENA catagory
Video
Ethiopia launch 2020 GreenLegacy
Ethiopia launch 2020 GreenLegacy
63
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
WhatsApp
Linkedin
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
GreenLegacy
Ethiopia’s latest COVID-19 update and Launch of Green Legacy planting
World solidarity and unity is Important To fight COVID-19
EDITOR PICKS
South Sudan Refutes Baseless Social Media Claims
Press Secretary Says Ethiopia, Sudan Do Not Have Significant Conflicting Nat’l...
Ethiopia Sees Highest Daily Rise of COVID-19 Cases
POPULAR POSTS
Promoting diplomatic tie
Ethiopia to Fully Implement Algiers Agreement: EPRDF Executive Committee
Ethiopia to host 70th FIFA Congress in 2020
POPULAR CATEGORY
Politics
1524
Economy
1043
Social
960
Environment
106
Technology
75
Feature Article
36
Video
19
Sport
15
© 2018 Ethiopian News Agency. All Rights Reserved.
MORE STORIES
South Sudan Refutes Baseless Social Media Claims
Edit with Live CSS