Additional 323 Ethiopians Return Home from Lebanon

Addis Ababa, May 30/2020( ENA) Some 323 Ethiopian migrants exposed to dangerous situations and vulnerable to COVID-19 were repatriated from Lebanon today.



This second round repatriation is part of the government’s program to bring back about 656 Ethiopian nationals from Lebanon. About 333 of them arrived here on Thursday.

Foreign Affairs State Minister, Tsion Teklu and IOM Ethiopia Mission Head Maireen Achieng as well as other officials welcomed the returnees this afternoon at Bole International Airport.

Consulate Affairs Director-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tesfakiros Hailu told ENA that the government has been working hard to repatriate the returnees who were living in a very difficult situation in Beirut and other towns in Lebanon without work or residence permits. Mothers and children are among the repatriated.

They will be quarantined for 14 days before rejoining with their families, it was learned.

According to Tesfakiros, the ministry is also working closely with different Ethiopian embassies to help Ethiopians in difficult situations to return home.