Mines and Petroleum Ministry, Chinese Company Ink Gas Commercialization Agreement

Addis Ababa April 24/2020 Ministry of Mines and Petroleum and POLY-GCL Petroleum Investments Limited have signed gas commercialization agreement today.

The targeted 4 trillion cubic feet gas from Ogaden of the Somali Regional State will be delivered to domestic and foreign markets

During the signing ceremony, Mines and Petroleum Minister Samuel Hurkato said the gas commercialization agreement is critical to secure foreign exchange, feed fertilizer factories and create jobs, among others.

” We are working to substitute half of the imported fertilizer by our own,” the minister noted, adding that “the agreement is (therefore) crucial in meeting our demand.”

According to him, the project has fulfilled all the required international standards, especially environmental protection and social development standards.

POLY-GCL Petroleum Investments Limited General Manager, Lee Wei said “we shall work together towards achieving the commercialization targets and contribute towards developing the national economy to benefit local communities and the people of Ethiopia.”

The country expects to earn 6 billion USD from the project in the coming 20 years.