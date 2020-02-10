AU Strives to Protect Africa from Coronavirus: Commissioner

ENA,February 10/2020 Briefing the media on Sunday, Amira said “we did our best as African Union representing African CDC with our partners, especially with WHO and other health allies to protect the continent from the virus.”

The commissioner said “we have low capacity for diagnostic, we have only one laboratory in South Africa.” So, AU is emphasizing to fill this gap to make sure that the member states will have capacity carry out the diagnostic.

She noted that AU has given priority to the country that might be more at risk than others.

“Until today all the suspected cases we have in Africa have not yet confirmed,” she said adding that “AU is creating awareness to African on how to protect the virus.”

The African Union is working closely with the Government of Ethiopia in supporting the preventative measures that has been taken Ethiopia.

Speaking on the establishment of the African Medicine Agency (AMA), the commissioner said 14 countries ratified the treaty.

The Agency will be established once the Treaty is ratified by 15 African Union member states, she indicated.

AMA is expected to serve as the continental regulatory body that will provide regulatory leadership, to ensure harmonized and strengthened regulatory systems across Africa.

It will also regulate the access to safe, effective, good quality and affordable essential medicines and health technologies.

The African Union Heads of State and Government adopted the treaty for the establishment of the African Medicine Agency (AMA) during their 32nd Ordinary Session of the Assembly.