President, Prime Minister Express Condolences over Death of Former Kenyan President

ENA, February 6/2020 President Sahlework Zewdie and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed have issued statements expressing their condolences over the death of former Kenyan President Daniel Torroitich Arap Moi.

In a message delivered to Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta, President Sahlework said she was deeply shocked and saddened to hear the death of the great leader of Africa.

In her message, the president pointed out Daniel Arap Moi’s “significant role in the liberation of Kenya and in the formation of IGAD for the betterment of the region.”

She said Arap Moi will always be remembered for his good deeds, for the welfare of his people and Africa, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

President Sahlework expressed her heartfelt condolences to Kenyans, the Kenyan Government and the families of the late president on their saddest loss.

Similarly, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed issued a statement expressing condolences over the death of former Kenyan President Daniel Torroitich Arap Moi.

“I would like to express my condolences to the family and friends of former Kenyan President H.E. Daniel Arap Moi who passed away today. May his soul Rest in Peace,” he said in his twitter message on Tuesday.

Former President Daniel Arap Moi died at the age of 94.