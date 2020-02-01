MEXICO AMBASSADER

Sign in
Join
Home
Economy
Politics
Technology
Social
Environment
Sport
Address
Sign in
Welcome!
Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password?
Sign up
Welcome!
Register for an account
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
Search
17
C
አዲስ አበባ
Saturday, February 1, 2020
Sign in / Join
Vacancy Announcement
Address
Amharic
Arabic
Afaan Oromoo
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Create an account
Create an account
Welcome! Register for an account
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Ethiopian News Agency
Home
Economy
Sweden Enhancing Development Cooperation with Ethiopia: Ambassador Pettersson
PM Abiy Visiting Progress of Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Negotiators Reach General Understanding on GERD Rules, Guidelines Mitigation Measures
Civil Aviation Authority Registers Highest Performance in Africa
Trilateral Discussion on GERD Enters Fourth Day
Politics
Human Rights Challenges Remain Despite Considerable Progress: Chief Commissioner
Defense Minister Lemma on Visit to France
Ethiopia, Germany Expert Level Meeting Kicks off
PM Abiy Wraps-up Visit to Eritrea
Leaders of Ethiopia, Eritrea and Somalia Hold Tripartite Summit
Technology
Nation Plans to Develop Communication Satellite
Ethiopia Launches First-Ever Satellite
Commission Stresses Need for Increasing Investment on Science, Innovation
Institute, AGBL Group Sign MoU, DNA Sequencing Machine Inaugurated
AUC, UNECA Finalizing Digital Transformation Strategy for Africa
Social
Ethiopian Flying to 5 Chinese Cities, Following Safety Guidelines Strictly
Tourism Packages, Other Promotions Prepared for African Union Sessions Participants
PM Abiy, Senior Gov’t Officials Meet with Kidnapped University Students Families
WHO Declares Global Emergency over New Coronavirus
HPR Approves Investment Bill, Evaluates Performance of Science, Higher Education Ministry
Environment
Locusts to Continue Attack till End of February, Says Agriculture Ministry
Locust Swarms Continue Destroying Crops, Threatening Food Security in East Africa:…
Africa Needs to Persist for Special Status on Climate Finance: Expert
AfDB Urges African Nations to Persist with Climate Change Ambitions
Workshop Underway to Prepare Launching of Journalism, Climate Emergency Project for…
Sport
Address
Home
ENA catagory
Video
MEXICO AMBASSADER
MEXICO AMBASSADER
8
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
WhatsApp
Linkedin
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
An Exclusive interview with Russian Ambassador to Ethiopia Evgeny Terekhin
Ambassadors’ Spice up Ethiopian New Year!
Exclusive Interview with Pakistani Ambassador to Ethiopia, Asghar Ali Golo
EDITOR PICKS
Sweden Enhancing Development Cooperation with Ethiopia: Ambassador Pettersson
Ethiopian Flying to 5 Chinese Cities, Following Safety Guidelines Strictly
PM Abiy Visiting Progress of Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
POPULAR POSTS
Promoting diplomatic tie
Ethiopia to Fully Implement Algiers Agreement: EPRDF Executive Committee
Ethiopia to host 70th FIFA Congress in 2020
POPULAR CATEGORY
Politics
1351
Economy
843
Social
658
Environment
88
Technology
63
Feature Article
34
Video
13
Sport
11
© 2018 Ethiopian News Agency. All Rights Reserved.
MORE STORIES
Sweden Enhancing Development Cooperation with Ethiopia: Ambassador Pettersson
Edit with Live CSS