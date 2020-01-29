Defense Minister Lemma on Visit to France

ENA,January 29/2020 Ethiopian delegation led by National Defense Minister, Lemma Megersa, is paying an official visit to France.

The delegation composed of senior generals, is expected to meet with the French Presidential Office, Minister of Defense, the State Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Chief of Defense Staff.

According to Ethiopian Embassy in Paris, the visit aimed at strengthening the partnership between the two countries in training and equipment supply for the Ethiopian Air and Naval Forces.

Ethiopia and France have signed a military cooperation accord on March 2019, a deal which helps Ethiopia to build a navy, as Paris seeks to enhance economic ties with the Ethiopia.