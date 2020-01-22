Indian Manufacturers Group Keen to Invest in Ethiopia

ENA January 22 2020 The Indian manufacturers of wide-ranging electrical products in Africa, Africab Group, have expressed their keen interest to invest in Ethiopia.

Leaders of the group held discussion today with Foreign Affairs State Minister Aklilu Hailemichael.

Director of External Marketing at the Dar es Salaam branch of Africab Group, Sheikh Yusufali Imani said the group is interested in producing cables, transformers, and switches as well as other related products in Ethiopia.

The group is currently engaged in manufacturing, construction and pharmaceutical sectors in Tanzania, Kenya and Zambia, it was learned.

State Minister Aklilu appreciated Africab’s interest to set foot in the Ethiopian market, noting that a number of Indian investors are engaged in investment in Ethiopia, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.