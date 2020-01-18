Inscription of Timket Opens Opportunity for Tourism Sector: Tourism Organization

ENA January 18 /2020 The inscription of Ethiopian Epiphany (Timket) by UNESCO brings new opportunity for the tourism sector in the country, according to Ethiopian Tourism Organization.



Ethiopian Tourism Organization Public Relations and Communication Director, Fitsum Kassahun told ENA that Ethiopia has untapped potential tourism resources which easily attract international and local tourists.

The director said “the inscription would bring vast opportunities for the tourism sector and the country could see huge increase in tourist flow.”

The tourist inflow this Ethiopian fiscal year is better than last year, the director said, adding that tourist flow continues growing steadily, even if there is some instability in the country.

The country has reportedly generated 3.2 billion USD from 843 tourists who visited Ethiopia last Ethiopian fiscal year.

Fitsum noted that “ Ethiopia is a country of huge cultural, historical and man made heritages which need to be further promoted.”

Though Timket is celebrated by followers of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church across the country in their localities, the occasion is especially celebrated in Gondar with big carnival usually covered by the international media.

These kinds of gatherings enhance the development of the tourism sector and enable the country to exploit the tourism potential, according to the director.

Ethiopian Epiphany is the fourth intangible cultural heritage of the country to be inscribed by UNESCO as a world intangible heritage, next to Chembelala, Meskel and Gada.