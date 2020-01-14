Assistant Secretary Tibor Nagy to Visit 5 African Countries

ENA,January 14/2020 United States Assistant Secretary for African Affairs, Tibor Nagy, will pay a visit to five African countries including Ethiopia from January 15-29, 2020.

According to a statement from U.S Department of State, Tibor Nagy in his Africa trip will visit Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan, Central African Republic and South Sudan.

The Assistant Secretary is expected to meet with senior government officials, international partners, civil society representatives, faculty and students of local universities among others.

His visit will emphasize the importance of promoting good governance and strong democratic institutions, advancing regional peace and security, combating corruption, and forging stronger trade and investment ties.

The statement further stated that the Assistant Secretary’s trip will highlight America’s commitment to engage with African youth.

He will promote the University Partnerships Initiative, a new program designed to strengthen ties and encourage collaboration between U.S and African universities.

His visit will also highlight the 10th anniversary of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), a program that engages the next generation of leaders on the continent by facilitating connections with their peers in the United States and across Africa.