EPSA Inaugurates Chill Hub, a State-of Art Cold Chain

January 3/20202 Ethiopian Pharmaceutical Fund Supply Agency (EPSA) on Friday officially inaugurated three new cold chain warehouses with an outlay of more than 20 million Birr.



The modern cold chain warehouse featuring three independent cold rooms capable of operating at temperature ranges from 2 to 8 Degree Celsius.

The warehouses have also 300 meter cube storage capacity each and will help to enhances the cold storage capacity to 4278 meter cube.

Pharmaceutical finished items and components are more sensitive, subject to damage under specific conditions; great care must be taken to ensure proper handling, storage and transport to ensure component and final product safety and quality.

So, the trend for refrigerated cold storage warehouses and temperature-controlled transportation is on the rise due to the rise in biologic drug development.

The cold rooms store pharmaceutical items like vaccine insulin, laboratory reagents and other medical equipments safely.

Spare parts of the cold rooms are donated by United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and fixed by EPSA’s technicians.

Ethiopian Pharmaceutical Fund Supply Agency has also 532, 620 meter cube warehouses for storing pharmaceuticals that do not need cold rooms.