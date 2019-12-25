President Isaias Arrives in Addis for Official Visit

Ena December 25 /2029 Eritrean President, Isaias Afwerki, touched down in Addis Ababa this morning to deepen bilateral cooperation with Ethiopia.

The president and his delegation begin their working visit to Ethiopia on the invitation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Upon arrival at Bole International Airport, President Isaias was greeted by Prime Minister Abiy and other senior government officials.

The two leaders expected to discuss on ways to further heightening bilateral and regional cooperation.

Eritrea’s presidential entourage includes Foreign Minister Osman Saleh, Adviser to the President Yemane Gebreab among the others.

On 23 December 2019, President Isaias Afwerki was on official visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE) and met in Abu Dhabi with Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayd Al Nahyan.

The two sides discussed in greater length on prospects of cooperation as well as regional and global developments of common interest to the countries.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed hailed President Isaias Afwerki in his address after receiving the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, describing him as a “partner and comrade in peace” following to the 2018 peace treaty signed in Asmara to resolve the two decades stalemate between the two countries.