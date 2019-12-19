Ethiopia, Saudi Fund for Development Sign 140 mln USD loan Agreement

Addis Ababa December 19/2019 Ethiopia and Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) signed a 140 million USD loan agreement on Thursday.



Finance Minister, Ahmed Shide and Khaled bin Sulaiman Al Khudairy, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Board of Directors of SFD signed the agreement in which Prime Minister Abiy witnessed.

Some 75 million USD of the total deal will be used for the construction of 118 kilometers Debre-Markos-Mota road project, which is expected to be finalized in five years.

While the remaining 65 million USD will be used for the implementation of One WASH program, it was indicated.

The One WASH program is designed to strengthen provision of water, and sanitation and hygiene in urban and rural areas that will continue until 2023.

Similarly, Ethiopia has signed a deal with the International Company for Water and Power Projects (ACWA POWER) for the Dicheto and Gad solar power projects.

Based on the agreement reached with ACWA Power Company, construction of infrastructure will be carried out to generate power from solar energy especially in Afar and Somali regions, it was learned.

The agreement aims at supporting efforts of strengthening power provision where the two projects are expected to produce a total of 250MW solar energy.